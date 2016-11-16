Symposium to Focus on Economic Conditions for Local Arts

North County Arts Symposium Scheduled For December 8

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture will present a North County version of its annual arts symposium from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Dr., Santa Maria.

The symposium, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and Santa Maria Department of Recreation and Parks, will examine the economic conditions for local arts organizations and cultural practitioners. Moreover, the symposium will present immediate opportunities for funding for artists and organizations across disciplines.

There will be a presentation featuring significant support opportunities from the California Arts Council and Center for Cultural Innovation.

The symposium will include hands-on workshops regarding fiscal sponsorship, grant narratives and best practices case studies conducted by representatives from the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture. The content will be especially relevant for artists, cultural practitioners and arts organizations.

This event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $5 for morning breakfast. Participants are responsible for bringing their own lunches.

For more information or to RSVP, email [email protected] or call 568-3990. For information about the Office of Arts and Culture, go to www.sbac.ca.gov/.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.