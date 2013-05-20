Synergy Center to Feature Business Networking, South Coast Business Forum Update at Two Events

The Synergy Business & Technology Center will host two business networking events from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s event will feature local business leaders from the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce while Wednesday will feature local business leaders from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Each event will include a presentation update about the South Coast Business Forum, and a reception for business leaders and tours of the Synergy Center will precede the keynote presentation to begin at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend both evening events with advanced registration required. Click here to register for the Tuesday event with the Santa Barbara chamber. Click here to register for the Wednesday event with the Goleta Valley chamber.

Synergy is the South Coast’s largest business co-working facility and is located within an 85-year-old recycled lemon packing warehouse just two blocks north of Chase Palm Park on Calle Cesar Chavez within Suite 102. Local dignitaries from the City of Santa Barbara, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria as well as Santa Barbara County have been invited to attend the event to network with and hear from local entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The mission of the South Coast Business Forum (SCBF) is to engage all segments of the business community in a collaborative process to ensure an environment that is supportive of sustainable economic vitality and quality of life for the South Coast. Architect and SCBF chairman Michael Holliday FAIA will provide an update on the collaborative efforts of local industry leaders to promote the local entrepreneurial ecosystem building upon the synergy between local businesses and UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara City College, Antioch University Santa Barbara and Westmont College.

“The recent news of SBCC receiving recognition as the No. 1 community college in the United States from the Aspen Institute and UCSB being recognized as the No. 2 educational institution in the world for international impact within the field of sciences and technology is very exciting,” Holliday said.

“We are encouraged about the growing interest in local entrepreneurial initiatives as well as the momentum of startup companies here in the South Coast region,” he said. “Our group of local business leaders is very concerned about preserving and enhancing the quality of life this community, and that interest necessarily includes a healthy balance of leading-edge environmental concerns along with visionary economic initiatives.”

— Renee Johnson represents the Synergy Business & Technology Center.