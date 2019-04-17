SYVUHSD Seeks Members for Bond Measure K Citizens’ Oversight Committee

The Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District was successful at the election conducted on Nov. 8, 2016, in obtaining authorization from the district’s voters to issue up to $14.7 million in general obligation bonds, Measure K.

The election was conducted under Proposition 39. As a result, the district is required to establish a citizens’ oversight committee to satisfy the accountability requirements of Prop. 39.

The committee has three oversight responsibilities: inform the public concerning the district’s expenditures of bond proceeds, review expenditures to ensure that bond proceeds are expended only for the purposes set forth in the ballot measure, and that no bond proceeds are used for any teacher or administrative salaries or other operating expenses.

The committee shall present to the board of education, in public session, an annual written report documenting district compliance with the requirements stated in Article XIIIA, Section 1(b)(3) of the California Constitution.

The SYVUHSD is seeking to fill two positions on Measure K Citizens’ Oversight Committee. The committee has one vacancy in the senior citizen group and one at-large community member vacancy (must be a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley High School District).

Click here for more information, call the assistant to the superintendent, Laura Cypert, at 805.686.3570. Click here to view the 2017-18 COC Annual Report.

— Michelle de Werd is a member of the SYVUHSD Bond Measure K Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee.