T.C. Boyle Book Reading Takes Listeners on Trip to Early Years of LSD

Bestselling author and Santa Barbara native, T.C. Boyle returns to read from his new novel Outside Looking In, exploring the first scientific and recreational forays into LSD and its mind-altering possibilities.

The talk, which is part of the Parallel Stories series, will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 1130 State St.

Boyle's book deals with the early years of LSD, from its first synthesis by Albert Hofmann in 1943, to the time when it broke free of strictly psychiatric use and set society afire in the Harvard-based experimentation of the 1960s.

Boyle's work is timely as he examines through his fiction what it might mean now that psychedelic drugs are once again being used clinically.



Cost to attend is $5 for SBMA members; $10 for non-Members; $6 for senior non-members. But tickets at the museum visitor services desk, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national and international acclaim. The series acts as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the art museum's collection and special exhibitions.

Boyle is the author of 28 books of fiction including, most recently, After the Plague, Drop City, The Inner Circle, Tooth and Claw, The Human Fly, Talk Talk, The Women, Wild Child, When the Killing's Done and San Miguel.

He received a Ph.D. degree in 19th Century British Literature from the University of Iowa in 1977, his M.F.A. from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop in 1974, and his B.A. in English and history from SUNY Potsdam in 1968.

He has been a member of the English Department at the University of Southern California since 1978, where he is distinguished professor of English. His work has been translated into more than two dozen foreign languages.

Boyle's stories have appeared in major American magazines including The New Yorker, Harper's, Esquire, The Atlantic Monthly, Playboy, The Paris Review, GQ, Antaeus, Granta and McSweeney's.

He has received a variety of literary awards including the PEN/Faulkner Prise for best novel of the year (World's End, 1988); PEN/Malamud Prize in the short story (T.C. Boyle Stories, 1999); and Prix Médicis Étranger for best foreign novel in France (The Tortilla Curtain, 1997).

Boyle lives near Santa Barbara with his wife and three children.

Other upcoming Parallel Stories lectures:

» Geoff Dyer: All Our Yesterdays — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

Dyer devotes his critical and stylistic energies to Brian G. Hutton’s movie Where Eagles Dare, a 1968 Alpine adventure starring Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood.

Broadsword Calling Danny Boy is Dyer’s hilarious tribute to a film he has loved since childhood, including a scene-by-scene analysis that takes the reader from its snowy, Teutonic opening credits to its vertigo-inducing climax.

In this 50th-anniversary celebration of the film, Dyer explains why it is imprinted on his consciousness and that of almost all British males of a certain age. Book signing to follow

» Pico Iyer: Autumn Light — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30.



Iyer, who formerly lived in Santa Barbara, shares his new book Autumn Light, the fruit of 31 years of reflection on his adopted home near Kyoto, Japan.

In Autumn Light, he describes a single season in his suburban neighborhood in Japan as the leaves turn, the skies grow ever more brilliant, and he watches elders die, grandchildren arrive, and all the universal questions of love and loss play out in a world of ancestor worship and moon-viewing.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.