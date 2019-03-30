Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 11:21 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

T.C. Boyle Book Reading Takes Listeners on Trip to Early Years of LSD

By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | March 30, 2019 | 8:00 a.m.
T.C. Boyle
T.C. Boyle

Bestselling author and Santa Barbara native, T.C. Boyle returns to read from his new novel Outside Looking In, exploring the first scientific and recreational forays into LSD and its mind-altering possibilities.

The talk, which is part of the Parallel Stories series, will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Mary Craig Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA), 1130 State St.

Boyle's book deals with the early years of LSD, from its first synthesis by Albert Hofmann in 1943, to the time when it broke free of strictly psychiatric use and set society afire in the Harvard-based experimentation of the 1960s.

Boyle's work is timely as he examines through his fiction what it might mean now that psychedelic drugs are once again being used clinically.
 
Cost to attend is $5 for SBMA members; $10 for non-Members; $6 for senior non-members. But tickets at the museum visitor services desk, or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national and international acclaim. The series acts as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the art museum's collection and special exhibitions.

Boyle is the author of 28 books of fiction including, most recently, After the Plague, Drop City, The Inner Circle, Tooth and Claw, The Human Fly, Talk Talk, The Women, Wild Child, When the Killing's Done and San Miguel.

He received a Ph.D. degree in 19th Century British Literature from the University of Iowa in 1977, his M.F.A. from the University of Iowa Writers' Workshop in 1974, and his B.A. in English and history from SUNY Potsdam in 1968.

He has been a member of the English Department at the University of Southern California since 1978, where he is distinguished professor of English. His work has been translated into more than two dozen foreign languages.

Boyle's stories have appeared in major American magazines including The New Yorker, Harper's, Esquire, The Atlantic Monthly, Playboy, The Paris Review, GQ, Antaeus, Granta and McSweeney's.

He has received a variety of literary awards including the PEN/Faulkner Prise for best novel of the year (World's End, 1988); PEN/Malamud Prize in the short story (T.C. Boyle Stories, 1999); and Prix Médicis Étranger for best foreign novel in France (The Tortilla Curtain, 1997).

Boyle lives near Santa Barbara with his wife and three children.

Other upcoming Parallel Stories lectures:

» Geoff Dyer: All Our Yesterdays — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

Dyer devotes his critical and stylistic energies to Brian G. Hutton’s movie Where Eagles Dare, a 1968 Alpine adventure starring Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood.

Broadsword Calling Danny Boy is Dyer’s hilarious tribute to a film he has loved since childhood, including a scene-by-scene analysis that takes the reader from its snowy, Teutonic opening credits to its vertigo-inducing climax.

In this 50th-anniversary celebration of the film, Dyer explains why it is imprinted on his consciousness and that of almost all British males of a certain age. Book signing to follow

» Pico Iyer: Autumn Light — 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30.

Iyer, who formerly lived in Santa Barbara, shares his new book Autumn Light, the fruit of 31 years of reflection on his adopted home near Kyoto, Japan.

In Autumn Light, he describes a single season in his suburban neighborhood in Japan as the leaves turn, the skies grow ever more brilliant, and he watches elders die, grandchildren arrive, and all the universal questions of love and loss play out in a world of ancestor worship and moon-viewing.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 