t4 Spatial Gathers Industry Professionals for Wastewater Technology Forum

t4 Spatial along with its t4 Underground application is hosting a day and a half Wastewater Technology Forum at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.

Bringing together thought leaders in the wastewater industry, participants at the Wastewater Technology Forum will discuss exciting, new and innovative technologies and share best practices related to the overall assessment, maintenance, management, planning, cleaning, TV inspection and remediation of wastewater and sewer assets.

Dozens of proactive wastewater agencies, NASSCO and PACP experts, Regional Water Board representatives and technologists will participate and witness the future of the wastewater industry.

“The wastewater industry is at a critical juncture for change,” t4 Spatial President/CEO Ed Richards said. “By adopting new technology, owners (city, county, district, and agency and state leaders) can not only make once disparate and unavailable data easily accessible to all asset stakeholders, but, by leveraging the Internet and network technologies, now make this wastewater data searchable, visible and actionable in ways never before possible. The Wastewater Technology Forum will host the most influential professionals in the industry to help guide owners on this path.”

The forum will welcome keynote speaker Arturo Keller, professor on fate and transport, watershed management, remediation and pollution prevention for the Bren School of Engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Dr. Keller's research focuses on the sustainable use of chemicals and materials in our modern society, by understanding and quantifying their potential impacts, and seeking ways to minimize impacts while achieving the benefits. Dr. Keller will be speaking on "Grand Challenges and Opportunities in Water and Wastewater Treatment."

Among the speakers, Rebecca Bjork, Santa Barbara Public Works director responsible for overseeing the city’s largest department with nearly 300 employees and a budget totaling $117 million, will bring her 25 years of experience with the city’s Public Works Department to discuss the challenges she faces with managing the city’s water resources and wastewater utilities.

Additional expert speakers and industry leaders will discuss:

» The real price of noncompliance and how to improve and simplify Sanitary Sewer Management Plans (SSMPs) and mitigate Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSOs)

» Best practices for NASSCO PACP inspections and work flow process

» The evolution and application of the NASSCO PACP standard

» How you can maximize the ROI of your inspection program with GIS Inspection software

» How to proactively and more cost effectively manage and maintain wastewater networks by applying advanced cloud, web and IT technologies

» How to use a fully integrated Graphical User Interface (GUI) of wastewater inspection records (video, images and PDF line reports) correlated with GIS and other external, value add web and map data resources

The program will teach participants how technology can help streamline business operations, increase efficiency and save money.

— Brooke Raffetto represents t4 Spatial.