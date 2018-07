Posted on July 12, 2018 | 12:57 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Tab Hunter, 86, of Santa Barbara died July 8, 2018.

He was born July 11, 1931.

The actor, singer and author, a teen heartthrob of the 1950s and '60s, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, just days before his 87th birthday.

Private services are planned.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels is in charge of arrangements.