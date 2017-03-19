Tab Hunter Tells Young Actors: Take it to Next Level

Montecito resident Tab Hunter, star of screen and stage, was in the San Marcos High School auditorium on Thursday where he shared his experiences and wisdom with the cast of the upcoming production of Damn Yankees.

SMHS performances of Damn Yankees are at 7 p.m. May 4, 5, 6, 11,12 and 13.

Hunter starred in the 1958 movie, Damn Yankees, created from the Tony-award winning play of the same name.

Talking about the movie, Hunter said he loved working with everyone in the cast, which included Gwen Verdon and Jean Stapleton.

However, he said, the fact that George Abbott, one of the film's directors, had wanted to cast the actor who played the starring role on Broadway, rather than Hunter, made filming somewhat challenging.

Hunter said one thing he loved about Damn Yankees is, “It’s so guileless. We need that in this day and age. We need to lift spirits, and this show does that.”

Students asked Hunter about a range of topics from how he got started on his career: “I was discovered mucking out stables;” to what it was like to be under contract to Warner Bros.: “Good and bad. If they had appropriate material for you, it was good. If not, it wasn’t.”

Along the way, the students were treated to asides about some of the famous stars Hunter worked with:

“The good [about working in the contract system] was working with Natalie Wood. I loved Natalie — she was like my kid sister,” he said.

And “Fred Astaire had something we don’t see too much of nowadays — style. There was a simplicity about Fred that was beautiful — in his dancing, his singing, and his acting,” Hunter said.

How Hunter dealt with celebrity during his time as a major heartthrob also came up.

During those early years, he got thousands of fan letters, most of which were dealt with by a third party, but Hunter did say, “I was very appreciative of it, but you can’t live on that alone.

"That’s like living on hot fudge sundaes, and don’t get me wrong, I love a hot fudge sundae, but you can’t have it morning, noon and night.”

He went on to make a broader comment about Hollywood celebrity saying, “That’s how the industry can dilute you physically, mentally and spiritually.”

Asked what one piece of advice he has for actors, Hunter recounted what the director Sidney Lumet said to Hunter while filming a scene with Sophia Loren in the movie That Kind of Woman.

“'You’re playing it safe. If you play it safe, it’s the dullest thing you can do. You might as well stay in bed all day.’ That stuck with me,” Hunter said.

Then, looking straight at the students, he added, “Don’t be afraid to take it to the next step and go for it.”

Tickets to Damn Yankees at SMHS will be sold at the door before each show and in advance at the San Marcos website http://shopsmroyals.org. Ticket prices: general $14, students/seniors $12, with Royal Card $8.

— Brigitte Wright for San Marcos High School.