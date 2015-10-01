Table of Life Gala to Support Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Advice

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bringing together the local food industry, chefs, restaurateurs, winemakers and foodies to celebrate Santa Barbara County’s finest while simultaneously providing nutritional meals to children.

The event’s School of Knowledge table sponsors have released limited $250 tickets for purchase. Each ticket provides five children with delicious, fresh produce and food literacy training.

This year, the Foodbank is proud to honor Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and Sherry Villanueva for their leadership and steadfast commitment to improving food security.

The Table of Life Gala will be held Oct. 17, 2015, from 4–7 p.m. at Jim & Stephanie Sokolove’s ​Montecito estate. Proceeds will support the nutritional health of our community through building and inspiring our next generation of culinary talent through the Foodbank’s Feed the Future programs.

Now in its fourth year, the Foodbank’s Feed the Future programs (Food Literacy in Preschool, Kid’s Farmers Market, Picnic in the Park, Teens Love Cooking and Healthy School Pantry) teach nutritional independence and health in children from infancy to young adulthood.

Practicing good health — including the importance of incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into one’s diet — at a young age helps set a standard for lifelong nutritional decisions and advocacy.

The Sokolove’s are personal Foodbank supporters who are generously opening their home to allow the community to indulge in a spectacular afternoon and learn more about moving from hunger into health.

Their estate will be the backdrop for a garden party featuring live music from the Doublewide Kings, wine and spirits and food stations featuring local favorites: Michael Hutchings, Christine Dahl, Stephanie Sokolove, The Lark, Driscoll’s Berries, World Cuisine Express Organic Kitchen, Edie Robertson, Liz Santa Barbara Caterer, Catering Connection, Pete Clemens, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Tri-County Produce, Shalhoob Meat Company, Nimita’s Cuisine and the Bacara Resort and Spa.

Click here to buy a ticket.

— Kerry Allen is a content marketing specialist representing Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.