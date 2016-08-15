Table Sponsorships Available for Hancock Athletics’ Joe White Memorial Dinner and Auction

Tickets to watch a taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a basketball autographed by the Los Angeles Lakers as well as unique dining opportunities for up to 30 people are among the new items added to the auction block for the 15th annual Joe White Memorial Dinner and Auction.

The biggest and most important fundraiser of the year for the Allan Hancock College athletics department, the dinner and auction will take place Saturday, August 27, 2016, at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.

Guests will be able to bid on hundreds of items, including tickets to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco 49ers, rooms at luxury resorts, sports memorabilia, rare wines and homemade arts and crafts.

Sponsored by the Hancock College Boosters, Inc., the annual event has raised more than $700,000 for capital improvements to benefit Hancock athletics.

Donations have resulted in the renovation and naming of Joe White Gymnasium and John Osborne Field as well as upgrades to the softball field and renovations to the press box in the gym.

Last year, the event raised nearly $70,000 for the athletics department.

The Elks Lodge is located at 1309 North Bradley Road in Santa Maria. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour and silent auction.

A New York strip dinner prepared by Cowboy Flavor will be served at 7:00 p.m., with the live auction to follow.

The price of admission to the fundraiser is $60 per person. Sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $ 5,000.

» Blue Table, $500: reserved table for 10 people

» Gold Table, $1,000: reserved table for 10, plus food and wine service as well as your name in the event program

» Hole-in-One sponsorship, $1,500: reserved table for 10 with food and wine service, inclusion in the event program, four tickets to a home game of your choice and 10 Hancock baseball caps.

» Homerun, $2,500: company banner in the Hancock gymnasium for a year, a quarter-page ad in the event program, two season passes for every Hancock home game and everything included in the Hole-in-One sponsorship.

» Touchdown, $5,000: reserved table for 10 with food and wine service, company banner displayed at every Hancock home game, full-page ad in the event program, company logo on the official Hancock Athletics website for a year, 10 season passes, 10 Hancock sweatshirts and the choice of a dinner for 20 in the press box for a home basketball game or a tailgate party for 20 at a home football game.

The Hancock Boosters, Inc. has agreed to help fundraise for a new video scoreboard for the college’s new on-campus football stadium.

For dinner reservations, donations and more information, call Jada Clark at 805.720.7493 or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/joewhitememorial.

— Andrew Masuda represents Allan Hancock College.