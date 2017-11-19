Tabletop Christmas Trees Raffle a Gift to Lompoc Library

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold its annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees Fundraiser with all proceeds benefitting the Lompoc Library System.

The trees are on display at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, when the winner of each tree will be drawn from the raffle tickets being sold at both library locations.

Donations are $1 per raffle ticket or six for $5. Winners need not be present.

The trees were purchased by the Friends of the Lompoc Library and distributed to those who volunteered to decorate them. Tree decorators include individuals, groups and organizations. All decorations were purchased by those volunteers.

Those responsible for the decorated trees are: Melinda Aguirre, Kate Huneycutt, Kathi Downey, Mrs. Claus and Her Helpers, Rancho Purisima Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution, Lee Edie and Denise LaLiberte.

Dominic Keen and Alex Newman, Sandy’s Sewing Group, Susan Baldwin, Valley of the Flowers Doll Club, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and Kingdom of Yuletide.

For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.