Tabletop Tree Fundraiser Set to Assist to Lompoc Library System

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System is holding its annual Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees Fundraiser, with all proceeds to benefit the Lompoc Library System.

The trees are on display at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road, until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, when the winner of each tree will be drawn from the tickets currently being sold at both library locations.

Raffle tickets to win the trees can be purchased at both the Lompoc Public Library and the Village Library through Saturday, Dec. 15.

The trees were purchased by the Friends of the Library and distributed to those who have volunteered to decorate them. Some of the decorators are individuals, others are groups/organizations. All decorations are purchased by those volunteers.

Those responsible for the decorated trees are: Teresa, Melinda Aguirre, Rancho Purisima Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution, Lee Edie and Denise LaLiberte, Alex Newman and Yvette Macias, Sandy’s Sewing Group, Valley of the Flowers Doll Club, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, and Material Girls.

Donations are $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets. Winners need not be present.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.