Taft Hands SBCC Men’s Soccer First Loss of Season

Soccer

Alexander Cabrera scored in the 76th minute on Friday night and No. 4 Taft went on to hand No. 6 SBCC its first loss of the season, 1-0, in a men’s soccer match at La Playa Stadium.

Taft, last year’s state runner-up, improved to 6-1-1. The Vaqueros (5-1) suffered their first loss of the year and had their 10-game home winning streak snapped.

It was the first loss in 28 regular-season games (21-1-6) for the Vaqueros, who went 688 days without a loss. Prior to Friday night, their last regular-season setback was a 2-0 decision at L.A. Mission on Nov. 4, 2016.

The last four meetings between SBCC and Taft have been decided by one goal each and the Vaqueros had won the last three years. Both teams played solid soccer on Friday night and the shots were dead even – 12 for each side with four shots on-goal.

“It was a good game and you’d rather play against a good team,” said coach John Sisterson. “We started off brightly, then they got on top and we changed things up in the second half. We had a number of chances, then gave up a goal on a defensive slip.

Cabrera made a long run and went past two Vaquero defenders, then beat the keeper Lukas Schuh from 15 yards out into the left side at 75:16.

In the 73rd minute, Ameyawu Muntari had a free kick from 22 yards and his left-footed shot glanced off the top of the crossbar.

“We competed well and we played well,” Sisterson stated. “We don’t like losing and that’s our first regular-season loss in a long time. They’re well-organized and a difficult team to break down. Those are the kind of teams you’re going to see in the playoffs.”

The Vaqueros travel to Canyons on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. match.

