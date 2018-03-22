Tahis Alcantar Wins Girls Inc. College Scholarship

Tahis Alcantar, a member of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, has been awarded a $5,000 college scholarship through the competitive Girls Inc. National Scholars Program. She is the 21st National Scholar from the Carpinteria affiliate.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria also announced two of its eighth-grade members, Alonda Badillo and Janysha Gamez, were awarded the Girls Inc. National 8th Grade Scholarship.

The Girls Inc. National Scholars Program selects outstanding young women for exemplifying the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be "strong, smart and bold."

Recipients are role models for other girls who demonstrate a commitment to achieving academically and serving their communities, Girls Inc. said.

“We are so proud of the young woman that Tahis has developed into over the years at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria and thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Victoria Juarez, executive director at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria.

“Tahis is as hardworking, ambitious and driven as they come, and we are excited to see what this next chapter of her life will bring as she prepares for college,” Juarez said.

Each year, the Girls Inc. National Scholars Program awards high school girls across the U.S. with scholarships for educational expenses at any accredited college or university. Alcantar was one of 23 girls hand-selected from a competitive pool of national applicants to receive the scholarship.

“I am grateful to have won the Girls Inc. National Scholarship, but I could not have done it without the help of my Girls Inc. mentors,” said Alcantar. “They taught me how to be genuine and provided me with tools that will continue to support me in the future.

"I will always cherish Girls Inc. of Carpinteria for giving me a second home and making a confident woman out of me."

Alcantar joined Girls Inc. of Carpinteria when she was in elementary school and said she credits the staff with inspiring her to reach her goals.

She is currently a member of Girls Inc.’s Eureka! program, a five-year college-bound program that provides girls with opportunities to develop and explore new skills, to step outside their comfort zones, and to recognize and overcome barriers to their achievement.

Through Eureka, Alcantar has traveled to Washington, D.C., toured college campuses; and held an internship with Dowitcher Designs, where she designed a logo for her father’s agricultural business in Carpinteria.

Now the senior class president at Carpinteria High School, Alcantar’s list of extracurricular activities includes the Junior Society of America, Interact Club, Student Association of Science and Medicine, Spanish Club, Link Crew, track and field, golf, and choir.

She also founded a new club at Carpinteria High, Paws for a Cause, which helps raise funds for organizations that provide care to animals threatened by human activity. Paws for a Cause recently led fundraisers for animals affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Alcantar said she plans to attend a four-year university in the fall and study screenwriting and film. She said the externship she held through Eureka! sparked her passion for the arts.

Badillo and Gamez were among 10 Girls Inc. members nationally to score the recognition and $500 each in scholarships from a pool of 35 eligible applications.

“Alonda and Janysha are incredibly committed to Girls Inc. and their education," Juarez said. "These awards are also a testament to our outstanding program staff and their ongoing commitment to our girls and their families.

"We are especially grateful for our donors who continue to invest in cultivating tomorrow’s female leaders, and we know Tahis, Alonda and Janysha are all without a doubt on that path.”

Since 1993, Girls Inc. has awarded some $4.6 million in scholarships. Scholarships are awarded annually and are open to Girls Inc. participants in the 11th and 12th grades. For more about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, visit girlsinc-carp.org or call 684-6364.

— Daniella Alkobi for Girls Inc. Carpinteria.





TahisA2.jpgAlonda Badillo.jpgJanysha Gamez.jpg