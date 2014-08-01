Tail Waggin Tutors Come to Solvang Library

Tail Waggin Tutors are flapping their tails with joy to listen to children read to them on Thursday afternoons from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Solvang Library.

These dogs are certified therapy dogs who love children.

Tail Waggin Tutors, part of Therapy Dogs International, offers children a cozy and nonjudgmental atmosphere to practice reading out loud with just the dog and handler present.

“We are delighted to get this reading program started at Solvang Library," library supervisor Carey McKinnon said. "We hope it will be helpful to children who are learning to read or want to increase their verbal skills. So drop by the library on a Thursday afternoon and see what all the excitement is about.”

The Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Drive, across the street from the Old Mission. Currently, reading is on a first come first-serve basis. Participants can bring their own book to read or pick out one from the library shelves. Whatever they choose to read they will have a happy dog listening.

— Casey Bemis represents Tail Waggin Tutors.





