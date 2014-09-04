Tail Waggin’ Tutors Program Announces Fall Hours at Solvang Library

The popular “Tail Waggin’ Tutors” program at the Solvang Library will continue as a regular weekly program this fall.

On Thursday afternoons from 3:30 to 5:30 pm., children may drop in to read to a therapy dog. The Solvang Library is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors is a trademarked program of Therapy Dogs International. Trained dogs and their volunteer handlers visit libraries and classrooms, giving emerging readers a chance to gain confidence and develop reading skills by reading out loud to a friendly animal.

The friendly and professional dogs serving at the Solvang Library range from Raven, a Great Dane, to Lucy, a Yorkshire terrier. Visitors might also meet Haley, a labrador retriever, Tessy, a maltipoo, Darla, a shepherd mix, or Diesel, a three-legged rottweiler.

“Seeing children go from bashfulness to enthusiastic reading is a joy,” said Casey Bemis, the volunteer coordinator for the program. “Recently, one first-grader, here with his family, hung back and didn’t want to read. But as he watched the other children enjoying themselves, he decided to give it a try. He spent the next 15 minutes reading three books to the dog, and his mother finally had to tell him it was time to go!”

The program is free and appropriate for any age student. For more information on this or any other library events, please call 805.688.4214 or visit SBPLibrary.org.

— Carey McKinnon represents the Solvang Library.