Tailing Successful Engineering Academy Launch, Providence School Accepting Applications for 2016-17

Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School launched its Engineering Academy this academic year, and it has proved to be a great success. Overseen by Rodney Meadth, this four-year high school program gives participants a broad experience in the various fields of engineering, with an emphasis on practical service and project-based learning.

In carrying out assignments with real-world applications, students designed an orphanage for partners in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, taught a science lesson to younger students and produced custom-designed 3D-printed educational items requested by the school’s teachers.

Examples of these include geometry volume demonstrations, chemistry molecular models, pyramids and ziggurats for elementary social studies and even the Academy’s own promotional USB drives.

They also connected with professionals in the Santa Barbara area, including Moog Space and Defense Group, Praevium Research, Inc., and architect Jeff Shelton.

Engineering Academy high school students act as mentors for Providence’s first Middle School Science and Engineering Expo, which showcases a variety of hands-on demonstrations and exhibits, all relating to a theme of space exploration.

Aimed at families with upper-elementary-aged children and older, guests can interactively explore robotics, chemistry, navigation, interplanetary science and more.

The Providence Science and Engineering Expo will be held at the school’s Upper Campus, located at 630 Canon Perdido Street, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 3, 2016. Entry is free, refreshments will be served and families with children are encouraged to attend.

“I’m excited to show people what we’re doing with STEM here at Providence, because it’s something unique,” said Meadth, who is co-leading the expo with the middle school science teacher, Nate Alker. “We have a strong engineering and science experience, from a Christian perspective, in the context of the liberal arts. This means that our students understand not only the how of science, but also the why.”

The Providence Engineering Academy is currently accepting applications for next year at all high school grade levels (9-12). Those interested should contact Meadth at [email protected].

Visit the academy’s blog site at prov-eng.blogspot.com to read more stories of projects undertaken and grants awarded to the program, as well as to download a copy of the application packet.

— Elaine Rottman is the associate director of advancement at Providence School.