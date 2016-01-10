Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:04 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Project Advances to Board of Supervisors

The Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Facility model shows incoming trash being sorted into landfill refuse, recyclables and organic material. Click to view larger
The Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Facility model shows incoming trash being sorted into landfill refuse, recyclables and organic material.  (County of Santa Barbara illustration)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 10, 2016 | 8:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission has declared that the Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Project conforms to the general plan, which moves the environmental review and approval process forward to the Board of Supervisors.

The Tajiguas Landfill is expected to reach capacity of 23.3 million cubic yards in 2026, and the project goal is to delay that another 10 years.

The county plans to build a material recovery facility and an anaerobic digester at the current landfill site on the Gaviota coast.

The recovery operation will sort material into recyclables, organic material that heads to the digester or items destined for the landfill.

Organic material, including food and green waste, will get processed in the digester to create substances cured into soil amendments and bio-gas that powers on-site energy generators.

The county plans to pursue public financing to build the facilities but selected a private vendor, Mustang Renewable Power Ventures LLC, to manage the facilities.

At a meeting last week, planning commissioners found that the proposed project conforms to the county’s comprehensive plan and land-use policies.

The proposed final environmental impact report came out Dec. 15, and the Board of Supervisors will hold a hearing to consider final project approval in the next three months, according to county staff.

The environmental impact report determined there will be air quality and biological resource impacts from extending the life of the landfill but other impacts can be mitigated.

Environmental review considered other locations for the facility, including the MarBorg Industries site at 119 N. Quarantina St. in Santa Barbara and the South Coast Recycling and Transfer Station, at 4430 Calle Real.

The alternatives to this project were expanding the current landfill on the Gaviota coast or exporting waste to a Simi Valley site or to the proposed Santa Maria Integrated Waste Management Facility.

Click here to read the Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Project environmental impact report documents.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli

