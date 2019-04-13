Take a Journey to New World Tropics With Santa Barbara Audubon Society Speaker

Naturalist, bird guide and photographer Benjamin Jacobs-Schwartz will discuss some of the unique birds that inhabit the new-world tropics during a talk to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society, 7:30 p.m. April 24, in the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's Farrand Hall, 2559 Puesta del Sol.

The program is free and open to all. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Delving into topics of migration, tropical speciation, and bio-diversity, Jacobs-Schwartz will share his photos, videos, and animated story-telling to bring a slice of the tropics to California.

The presentation will offer audience members a deeper understanding of tropical ecology and knowledge of where some backyard birds spend their winters.

Jacobs-Schwartz works seasonally as a naturalist, expedition-trip leader, and international bird guide. Most recently, his work has been in coastal Alaska, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Ecuadorian cloud forest.

While at home in Los Angeles, he leads public and private birding adventures to urban hotspots, where he inspires others to conserve the open spaces around them and look up more often from their phones.

As a photographer, Jacobs-Schwartz specializes in taking photos of birds. He is the owner and operator of BIRDS by BIJS (pronounced Bee-jus).

For more on this and other Santa Barbara Audubon Society events, visit www.SantaBarbaraAudubon.org. Direct questions about the society's programs to [email protected]

— Alexandra Loos for Santa Barbara Audubon Society.