Take a Stand Against Crime at National Night Out

By Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department | July 16, 2014 | 11:26 a.m.

The public is invited to celebrate police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie at a National Night Out event from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Park, 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.

This event is hosted by the Santa Maria Police Department, Recreation & Parks Department and the People for Leisure And Youth Inc (PLAY, Inc.).

Bring the whole family to come enjoy many activities and demonstrations provided by the Recreation and Parks Department, local law enforcement, fire, military and medical response teams. There will also be free food, youth activities, vendors and more.

The entire event is free, and all ages are welcome. Come out and show your support in the fight against crime!

National Night Out started in 1984 as an effort to promote public involvement in crime prevention activities while building partnerships with law enforcement and local communities. The event is now celebrated by more than 37 million people in over 16,000 communities throughout all 50 states.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation & Parks Department at 805.925.0951 x260.

 

