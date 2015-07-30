Take a Tour of New Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Advice

Cottage Health will be providing a limited number of tours of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to the community on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tours will visit selected areas of the hospital that highlight the architecture, arts and services of the new building.

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is replacing all of its inpatient care facilities at an estimated cost of $126 million. The new hospital’s healing environment will feature improved patient privacy with all private inpatient rooms.

Expanded services include more than doubling the size of the emergency department for a total of 20 treatment rooms (compared to 8 previously), a Center for Wound Management with 4 hyperbaric chambers (up from 2), a total of 6 surgical suites (compared to 4 previously), and the Cottage Center for Orthopedics and the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program. A new medical office building will open in early 2016.

The new hospital’s architectural design is representative of the Goleta Valley area and will be both patient- and family-friendly. Visitors can enjoy a new "Healing Arts" program which will feature 280 pieces of art created by Central Coast artists.

Following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Legislature mandated that all hospitals in the state be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand a 6.0 earthquake. With no local, state or federal funding provided to meet this new seismic requirement, Cottage reached out to the community for vital support of fundraising campaigns to rebuild three hospitals.

Tours are available in English and Spanish, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call toll-free 1.888.999.8262.

About Cottage Health

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region.

Our specialties include the Cottage Children’s Hospital, Level 2 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital.

Our medical staff comprises more than 700 physicians, including many sub-specialists found at academic medical centers.

Last year, the Cottage hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 20,000 people, treated 72,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,400 newborns.

—Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.