Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Take a Tour of New Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | July 30, 2015 | 8:49 a.m.

Cottage Health will be providing a limited number of tours of the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to the community on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tours will visit selected areas of the hospital that highlight the architecture, arts and services of the new building.  

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is replacing all of its inpatient care facilities at an estimated cost of $126 million. The new hospital’s healing environment will feature improved patient privacy with all private inpatient rooms.

Expanded services include more than doubling the size of the emergency department for a total of 20 treatment rooms (compared to 8 previously), a Center for Wound Management with 4 hyperbaric chambers (up from 2), a total of 6 surgical suites (compared to 4 previously), and the Cottage Center for Orthopedics and the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Program. A new medical office building will open in early 2016.

The new hospital’s architectural design is representative of the Goleta Valley area and will be both patient- and family-friendly. Visitors can enjoy a new "Healing Arts" program which will feature 280 pieces of art created by Central Coast artists.

Following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Legislature mandated that all hospitals in the state be retrofitted or rebuilt to withstand a 6.0 earthquake. With no local, state or federal funding provided to meet this new seismic requirement, Cottage reached out to the community for vital support of fundraising campaigns to rebuild three hospitals.

Tours are available in English and Spanish, and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call toll-free 1.888.999.8262.

About Cottage Health

The not-for-profit Cottage Health is the leader in providing advanced medical care to the Central Coast region.

Our specialties include the Cottage Children’s Hospital, Level 2 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital.

Our medical staff comprises more than 700 physicians, including many sub-specialists found at academic medical centers.

Last year, the Cottage hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 20,000 people, treated 72,000 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 2,400 newborns.

—Maria Zate represents Cottage Health.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 