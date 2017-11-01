Take a Video Tour of Santa Barbara’s State Street

[Noozhawk’s note: Part of a series called Reimagine: Santa Barbara, a Noozhawk special report produced in partnership with Shared Mission Santa Barbara and KEYT News. Over the next several weeks, the series will trace the founding and evolution of downtown Santa Barbara, dive into the challenges we’re confronting today, explore the exciting opportunities in front of us, and take a look at what’s happening with downtowns in other communities. Throughout the series, we’ll be asking you to help us identify priorities and form a vision for State Street’s future.]

State Street is the cultural and commercial heart of Santa Barbara, known for its Spanish-style architecture and wide, red-brick sidewalks for locals and visitors to stroll along.

The two-mile stretch from Micheltorena Street to Stearns Wharf is lined with theaters, restaurants, museums, shops and other businesses.

It is the route for Santa Barbara’s popular parades, including the Old Spanish Days historical horse parade and the colorful Summer Solstice Parade.

Cruise along for yourself, on a crisp October morning, by watching the Noozhawk video tours of downtown State Street.

Northbound on State Street

Southbound on State Street

About This Series

Noozhawk’s Reimagine: Santa Barbara project is exploring the challenges and opportunities in downtown today, and will be working with you, our readers, to identify priorities and form a vision for State Street’s future.

It’s not just about shopping or dining, but finding out what locals want for the next generation of State Street and the downtown experience.

Should the city incentivize more housing projects in the downtown core, or get into the development business itself? Should business organizations work with property owners to curate more locally owned stores?

How can stakeholders work together to come up with innovative solutions for large properties like Macy’s in Paseo Nuevo and Saks OFF 5TH, which is vacating its store on State and Carrillo streets when its lease is up in the spring?

Have an idea? Have questions? Join the conversation in our reader-engagement platform, Noozhawk Asks.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.