Take Armchair Cruise to Santa Cruz Island With Historian John Gherini

By Lis Perry for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | December 28, 2016 | 9:03 a.m.

John Gherini will discuss his book Santa Cruz Island: An Illustrated History at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way.

For Gherini, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz Island has been a large part of his life, as it was for his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. While growing up, Gherini often traveled to the island on various boats and was on the Hodge when it sank in 1976.

He spent time, particularly during the summers, building and repairing fences, herding sheep, sacking wool, and doing other ranch work.

Santa Cruz Island: An Illustrated History explores the geologic origins of the island and traces the cultural history from the native inhabitants, more than 13,000 years ago, to the establishment of the Channel Islands National Park in 1980 and its current efforts to preserve and protect the island. This two-volume book contains nearly 600 images, some of which have never been published.

Gherini also authored Santa Cruz Island: A History of Conflict and Diversity. He has written several articles and lectured about Santa Cruz Island’s storied history. He recently released a book on the centennial anniversary of the National Park Service, Aug. 25, 2016.

The lecture at the Maritime Museum is free for museum members, $10 for non-members. There will be a members-only reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

To register, or for more information on the Maritime Museum, visit www.sbmm.org or call 456-8747. The event is sponsored by Silvio Di Loreto and Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

— Lis Perry for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

