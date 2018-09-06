Take Carrillo Rec Center Classes for Free Test Drive

Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is again hosting its annual Free Classes Week at the Historic Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

A range of activities for all ages will be gratis Monday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 15.

Free Classes Week is an opportunity to try new activities and get to know some of the fitness and dance instructors at the Carrillo Rec Center. Participants can then opt to continue with activities right away, as course sessions begin the next week.

New classes this year include: Pilates Express, Modern Dance, Cardio Shape, Modern Jazz Dance for Kids, and Saturday Morning Yoga.

A full schedule for Free Classes Week is at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FreeClassesWeek.

Direct questions to Kyle Thumm, recreation rpecialist, 805-897-2519 or [email protected]

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.