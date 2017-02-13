Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:01 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Take Classes or Join Lunch Bunch at Braille Institute

By Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Braille Institute Santa Barbara | February 13, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Braille Institute Santa Barbara is offering more than 80 free, life-enhancing and life-changing classes this winter to anyone in the Tri-County area facing the challenges of vision loss.

The Center for Demographic Research has found there are more than 3,000 visually impaired people living on Santa Barbara's South Coast and more than 13,000 in Ventura County.

From self-defense to technology tools, Braille Institute Santa Barbara offers its current session of educational, social and recreational classes now through April 7. Classes are held at the center, 2031 De La Vina St. and in other locations in the community.

“Thousands of our neighbors experience unique challenges every day related to vision loss. These neighbors can join our classes at any time to discover ways to maintain their independence while gaining confidence in their own abilities,” said Michael Lazarovits, executive director.

Winter classes range from iPhone use, cooking, and safe transportation, to creative arts, physical education, sculpture and literature. At Braille Institute, students can learn anything from ceramics, to the latest mainstream and accessible technologies, to reading braille.

For all classes, the goal is to restore self-confidence and enable people who are blind or visually impaired to comfortably execute familiar tasks in a new way.

Following are some highlights of classes and programs offered:

» Kitchen Confidence: Regain confidence in the kitchen. Beginning and intermediate Kitchen Confidence classes mix lessons in cooking and food preparation with curriculum covering educational benefits on proper nutrition and tips to use technology to help in the kitchen.

» Connection Pointe: Braille Institute Santa Barbara is home to a technology center that offers free instruction on all of the latest mainstream and adaptive technologies in small classes, one-on-one consultations or in the home.

» Brownbag Men’s and Women’s Support Group: People who are experiencing vision loss are welcome to join our support groups. A men’s group is held every Wednesday during lunch while the women’s support group meets every Friday during lunch, both at Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

In addition to the full adult class schedule, Braille Institute offers free in-home consultations, as well as one-on-one low vision rehabilitation, technology instruction, a youth program and access to an award-winning audio and braille library.

Braille holds classes year-round with sessions in fall, winter, spring and summer. Class schedules are available at BrailleInstitute.org/SantaBarbara.

For more class registration information or to get a Braille Institute student referral form, contact Phillis Castagna, 682-6222 ext. 8302.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for Braille Institute Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 