Take Guided Tour of 2017 South Coast Visitor Market

By Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara | January 15, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Visit Santa Barbara (VSB), the destination marketing organization for Santa Barbara’s South Coast region, will present the 2017 Travel Outlook 8:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.
 
The annual event features state and local hospitality industry officials who will assess the future of South Coast tourism for the coming year. Keynote speaker Peter Yesawich, principal of industry insights at MMGY Global, Inc., will discuss top insights and trends impacting the leisure travel industry.

Other topics will include 2017 lodging forecasts, presented by Bruce Baltin, senior vice president, PKF Consulting, as well as trends for the burgeoning Chinese visitor market, presented by Kassie Fraser, director of Asia Pacific marketing, Visit California.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, VSB president/CEO, will provide an update on the new Santa Barbara South Coast Visitor Profile Study and highlight results from the 2016 Cruise Ship Economic Impact Study.
 
More than 100 VSB members, Santa Barbara County hospitality-industry professionals, community leaders, and city and county officials are expected to attend. The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $25 for VSB members and $30 for non-members. A continental breakfast will be provided. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended.
 
To register, go to http://santabarbaraca.com/rsvp/?action=details&noredirect=1&eventId=51. For more information, contact Jamie Tubbs, VSB industry relations manager, at [email protected] or 966-9222, ext. 114.

Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the city of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County, the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and hospitality busi­ness memberships.

— Natalie Bovee for Visit Santa Barbara.

 
