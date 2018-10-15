Monday, October 15 , 2018, 9:42 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Take Home a Piece of Summer at Carpinteria Fall Festival

By Krista Bartzi for Westerlay Orchids | October 15, 2018 | 7:13 a.m.

Carpinteria celebrates the arrival of fall as Westerlay Orchids, Porch and Corktree Cellars host the Fall Harvest Progressive on Nov. 3, in support of volunteer hospice organization Compassionate Care of Carpinteria.

Participants can design their own live orchid display and eco-print silk scarf to capture a bit of summertime’s natural beauty before bidding it farewell.

Afterward, they can mark the communal spirit of autumn at Corktree Cellars’ Fall Harvest Dinner, sharing a meal of seasonal dishes with friends at 4 p.m.

In their natural habitat, versatile phalaenopsis orchids often affix themselves to trees and rocks, creating a beautiful display of texture and color.

At an 11 a.m. class offered by Westerlay Orchids, participants will create a hanging orchid to display in their homes.

After attendees select an orchid, Westerlay will show how to artfully affix it to a natural wood piece, covering basic orchid care and answering questions.

In the Shed (Porch’s garden venue for workshops and special events) nature-lover and artist Christie Boyd will teach the fundamentals of eco-printing at 1:30 p.m. Participants will design an eco-print scarf and receive a small gift from Porch.

Boyd will show how to dye silk with elements found outdoors, using a delicate technique in which plants, leaves and flowers imprint their unique shapes, colors, and marks on fabric.

At the Fall Harvest Progressive, 10 percent of sales will benefit Compassionate Care of Carpinteria.

Classes tickets are $50; 20 spots in each. To secure a spot in the class at Westerlay, contact the retail showroom, 805-684-6232. For Porch, call 805-684-0300.

— Krista Bartzi for Westerlay Orchids.

 

