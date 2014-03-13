Take in the Sunset at Sandpiper During Business After-Hours

Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the March Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at Sandpiper Golf Club, 7925 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Don't miss this chance to have a glass of wine while the sun sets at the beautiful Sandpiper Golf Club.

Enjoy great networking, a putting contest and refreshing beer provided by Surf Brewery.

There will be a raffle with donations going to support the Santa Barbara Red Cross in honor of March being Red Cross Month. Prizes include rounds at Sandpiper Golf Club, Stagecoach Wine Tours and more. Raffle tickets are just $5.

The cost to attend Business After-Hours is $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers. Click here to register.

For more information, contact Shelby Sim at [email protected] or 805.967.2500 x5.