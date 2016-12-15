Take On-ramp to VAFB to Attend 5th Annual Exotic Car Show

The fifth annual exotic car show is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Marshallia Ranch Golf Course in Vandenberg Air Force Base, Lompoc. Hosted by the 30th Force Support Squadron, the event is open to the public with free parking and free spectator admission.
Events include tents from local wineries, face-painting, kids bouncy houses, DJ, food and more than 100 exotic cars on display.
For more information visit www.30fss.com or contact the 30th Force Support Squadron marketing department at 606-0276 or by email at [email protected]
— Pubic Affirs Office for Vandenberg Air Force Base.