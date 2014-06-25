Take the Amtrak Coast Starlight South to Santa Barbara, and Enjoy SB Car Free Experiences

Take the Amtrak Coast Starlight south to Santa Barbara, and enjoy what USA Today says “still qualifies as one of the longest ocean-view train rides in America.” Save 15 percent on your train ticket, then show your ticket for special Car Free experiences in Santa Barbara.

Start the journey to Santa Barbara from any destination that originates from as far north as Seattle and enjoy unsurpassed views of the Cascade Range, lush forests and long stretches of Pacific coastline.

Here are just some of the stations where you can board the Coast Starlight to Santa Barbara: Seattle, Wash.; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Redding; Sacramento; Oakland; San Jose; San Luis Obispo and many others.

“We are thrilled that Amtrak is offering 15 percent savings for passengers from north of us to visit here aboard the Coast Starlight," said Mary Byrd, manager of the Santa Barbara Car Free Project. "Show your train ticket when you check in to a participating hotel for goodies; then have more car free fun such as a sunset sail, a walking food tour, a ride on a Segway, an adventure on an electric bike, strolling and wine tasting in the Funk Zone, a museum tour or some whale watching in the Santa Barbara Channel.”

The legendary Coast Starlight train features bilevel Superliner coaches and sleeping cars along with exclusive amenities, including complimentary on-board Internet access.

Coach passengers enjoy big, comfortable seats with plenty of legroom. The Dining Car offers three delicious daily meals served on real china and table linens. Sleeping car passengers (roomettes or bedrooms) receive complimentary meals in the Dining Car or the Pacific Parlour Car and a special welcome gift.

Founded by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District in 1998, Santa Barbara Car Free has more than 100 community partners who want to help visitors make the most of special car free experiences.

Find resources, car free discovery ideas, and more information on Amtrak discounts by clicking here.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Car Free.