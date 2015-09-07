Take to the Seas on The Spirit of Dana Point During October’s Harbor & Seafood Fest

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will offer free dockside tours of The Spirit of Dana Point, a traditionally built, accurate replica of a 1770s privateer used during the American Revolution, and a public sail Saturday, Oct. 17, during the Harbor & Seafood Festival.
Enjoy the free "Tall Ship Tour" from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Then The Spirit of Dana Point departs at 3:30 and returns to the dock at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the Public Sail: $40 (adults), $22 (children under 12).
Call the Museum Store 805.962.8404 x115 to reserve early.
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will be open and free with donations always greatly appreciated
— Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.