Learn How to Take Business Global in Eight Weeks

Now, more than ever, it seems entrepreneurs and small business owners must be tuned in to the global market if they hope to grow and thrive. With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside the U.S., exporting is a top opportunity for growth.

Through the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, local entrepreneurs and professionals can gain skills in the four key domains of knowledge in international business: global management, marketing, finance and logistics (domains as defined by the North American Small Business International Trade Educators).

Santa Barbara City College’s eight-week online course, Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals, offers a way to gain international trade and export skills needed to enter the global market.

The course, a part of SBCC’s award-winning International Business program, starts March 19 and prepares students for the Certified Global Business Professionals (CGBP) exam.

“The Scheinfeld Center is committed to helping local business owners gain the entrepreneurial skills and global competence needed for resiliency in our global economy,” said Julie Samson, executive director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“After taking our Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals course, participants are equipped with the knowledge and understanding needed to complete the CGBP exam, which puts them on track to make an immediate impact in a global commerce role,” she said.

According to A Basic Guide to Exporting, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s introduction to exporting, one of the best ways to grow a business is through exporting, and some benefits include:

» Growing your bottom line (companies that export are 17 percent more profitable than those that don’t).

» Smoothing your business cycle, including seasonal differences.

» Adding management and intercultural expertise.

» Defending your domestic market.

» Increasing the value of your business should you choose to sell it.

Course participants will gain technical knowledge in areas such as export documentation, as well as skill sets needed to identify opportunities and risks associated with entry into a specific foreign market.

Trade Skills for Global Business Professionals is taught by SBCC faculty member Ray Bowman, who also serves as executive director of the Small Business Development Center of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

During the course, Bowman covers the biggest skill gaps in the global workforce today that can be addressed by the CGBP credential and related training.

These skills include export documentation, technical barriers, standards, labeling, currency issues, eCommerce, basic export education, and export compliance including OFAC and ITAR (U.S. trade sanctions and military and defense-related rules).

Upon completing the course (IBUS 210, CRN #6233), participants are eligible for a stipend to cover the CGBP exam registration fee ($395 per person) to obtain the CGBP credential. A limited number of stipends are available.

“The CGBP credential demonstrates proficiency and understanding of global commerce,” said Samson. “Having CGBP-certified members on your team is a great investment for businesses interested in growth through exports.”

All students also have access to no-cost business consulting and coaching from the Scheinfeld Center’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for continued support during and after the semester.

Class registration is underway. To apply to SBCC or register for classes, visit www.sbcc.edu.

If you are interested in the stipend, email [email protected] with "CGBP Stipend Request" in the subject line and state your professional role and motivation for attaining the CGBP credential.

— Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.