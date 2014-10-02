Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Takeover-Style Jewelry Store Robbery Results in 25-Year Prison Sentence

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 2, 2014 | 7:30 p.m.

A Southern California man is facing nearly 25 years in prison for his role in a 2010 "takeover style" jewelry store robbery in Santa Barbara.

Jose Antonio Aviles, 35, reached a plea deal with Santa Barbara County prosecutors in July, pleading no contest to three counts of robbery, one count of dissuading a witness, and enhancements relating to use of a gun, according to Anthony Davis, deputy district attorney.

Aviles was sentenced Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Brian Hill to 24 years and eight months in state prison, and was ordered to pay $804,925 in restitution.

Aviles was among four men involved in the robbery of Joyeria Latina Americana, 118 N. Milpas St., on July 7, 2010.

"During the course of the robbery, the suspects took the store owner, his wife, and an elderly employee into the back storeroom at gunpoint, bound them with zip ties and duct tape, and stole over $750,000 in jewelry and cash," Davis said. "Before leaving, Aviles threatened to kill the store owner if he 'called the cops.'"

The robbery was captured on video, but no suspects were identified until the investigation turned up DNA evidence on a few items left behind by the suspects, Davis said.

A second suspect, Jose Angel Magdaleno, also was identified, but he has not been apprehended, Davis said, adding that he is believed to have fled to Mexico.

The identity of the two other suspects remains unknown.

Without the plea agreement, Aviles could have faced an additional five years in prison, Davis said.

Due to the nature of the charges, Aviles will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, Davis added.

Aviles and Magdaleno were also the suspects in a similar takeover style robbery of a jewelry store in San Diego.

Aviles was convicted in that case, and sentenced to state prison.

