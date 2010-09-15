Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
Your Health
Taking 4 Steps Towards Healthy Aging

Vitamins, diet, fitness and no smoking all help with the long run

By Paul Stephen | September 15, 2010 | 5:54 p.m.

We all would like to age gracefully and in a healthy manner. Let’s look at some steps towards healthy aging:

1. Give up smoking: Smoking causes a lot of harm to the skin and the body. To live a healthier and happier life, you should stop smoking completely. Smoking is injurious to both active as well as passive smokers. There are many ill effects of smoking, like heart diseases, cancer, stroke and increase in cholesterol.

Smoking leads to blood vessels building up with fat and cholesterol, which has an adverse affect on the heart. This in turn leads to hardened arteries, which implies that blood flow will not pump fast enough to provide support to the natural requirements of the heart. Eventually all this could lead to angina pain and heart attack.

2. Taking vitamins to age in a healthy manner: Our diets keep changing with growing age. The foods may not necessarily contain the vitamins needed for the body. There are fertilizer and chemicals used in agriculture. We get Vitamin D that is produced from the sun. Vitamin D helps the body’s fragile bones and makes them stronger. Then by consuming Vitamin B-6 and Vitamin B 12, heart diseases reduce. Vitamin B-12 also helps in the production of the red blood cells and maintenance of the nervous system. To reduce the risks of diseases and maintain great health, vitamins go a long way.

3. Correct eating for healthy aging: To ensure that the body gets the correct amounts of nutrients you must eat well. This will help you in aging in a healthy way. You have to eat well so that your body gets the necessary nutrients.

4. Staying fit for healthy aging: It’s important to work out each day to remain fit and healthy. With a regular workout, you will feel and appear younger through the aging process. There are a few things that you can do to attain this, such as eating healthy foods and regular exercise. A healthy diet should contain the required minerals, vitamins and other nutrients.

Exercise helps to reduce any disease, and keeps us fit. You can even reduce stress by regular exercising. You’ll feel younger, happier and the body also gets toned up perfectly. Even our heart remains healthy with regular exercise. You should also avoid stress to get built in our system. This also fastens the aging process. Avoid any kind of junk food and negative thoughts to surround your mind. This only increases anxiety and stress levels in our system, which is not good for the system.

In a nutshell, you must follow the above mentioned tips in their entirety to age in a healthy manner. There are a few other things that can be taken care of simultaneously, like cholesterol control and regular health checksups. Bring a change to your routine and feel the difference for yourself.

— Paul Stephen writes for iSnare.

