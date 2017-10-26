Tales and Scales Event a Halloween Treat

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History presents Tales and Scales, a family-friendly, educational and interactive Halloween weekend event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Visitors can start the day with a splash at Mermaid Story Time, 10:30 and 11 a.m., then head over to solve a marine mystery in the BranchOut Adventure Game, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

From 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., families can get their hands on some jellies at the Moon Jelly Touch Experience, then take snapshots, selfies or Snapchats with Toothy the Shark, who will make appearances at 12:30 and 1 p.m.

To cap off the afternoon, guests can attend the Portal to the Planet program to learn about ocean acidification, 1-2 p.m., or stop by a White Abalone Feeding Demonstration during the last half hour of the event.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes — spooky, scary, silly or sweet.

All Tales and Scales events are free with paid Sea Center admission. Adult admission is $8.50, senior and teen tickets are $7.50 and $6 for children. Admission is always free for museum members and for children age 2 and under.

Parking is limited on Stearns Wharf. Guestscan park in the city's Garden Street lot at Cabrillo Boulevard and Garden Street.

For more information, contact Jackie Hunt at 962-2526 ext. 110 or [email protected]

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.