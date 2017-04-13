Talia Bloxham Leads Dos Pueblos Over Ventura

Softball

The Dos Pueblos girls softball team defeated Channel League opponent Ventura 4-1 on Thursday at home.

Talia Bloxham (3-2) threw five no-hit innings before giving up one run in the sixth on a single and a triple. With Dos Pueblos up 2-1, Bloxham worked her way out of the inning with two strike outs and a soft ground out to maintain the lead.

Dos Pueblos utilized some strong small-ball play, as Anya Schmitz scored on a Janet Salas bunt single in the first and Nova Sinskul stole home on a pickoff attempt in the fifth.

Sinskul led the way offensively for the Chargers with a double, triple, two runs, and one RBI.

Dos Pueblos improved to 1-0 in league play and 4-5-1 overall.

