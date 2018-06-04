Talia Bloxham Shuts Out Newbury Park to Give Dos Pueblos Split of Doubleheader

Softball

Dos Pueblos rebounded from a 16-0 loss and beat Newbury Park 1-0 in the second game of a non-league softball doubleheader on Saturday at DP.

Talia Bloxham earned the shutout in the nightcap, holding the CIF-SS Division 2 10th-ranked Panthers to just three hits. She walked one and struck out five.

The Chargers scored the game's only run in the fourth inning. Sierra Laughner walked, Bloxham singled and Jessica Yamasaki singled to right-center field to score Laughner for the eventual game winner.

It was Newbury Park's first loss of the season after 10 straight wins.

In the opener, DP was held to two hits.

The Chargers are 5-5 on the season.