Talk About Unmet Transportation Needs

There was a time in the distant past when bus systems and rail systems were privately owned and could operate at a profit. The cost of labor, equipment and right-of-way has driven most of these out of business. Privately owned Greyhound has to operate its buses on a for-profit basis. For this reason it recently dropped a number of county bus stops, one of which was Lompoc, because they did not generate enough revenue. Amtrak rail is heavily subsidized by taxpayers. So the transportation that we see around us is public transportation and socialism at work.

Santa Barbara County has MTD, Colt, SMAT, Breeze, Smooth, Amtrak and Coastal Express bus systems that are all social transportation services in that they do not pay for themselves. To pay for them, money is taken from our gas taxes that are paid for by car drivers and given to the state and federal governments. They then give the taxes back to state, county and city governments as transportation funds to subsidize people who do not have cars or cannot get licenses for cars because they are illegal aliens.

The government only requires that the bus riders pay 20 percent of the cost of the ride. The remaining 80 percent is financed by the federal gas taxes and other Measure D-type sales tax, state sales tax and general funds.

Two examples of this process at work are the North County Breeze and Colt bus systems. The Breeze experiment was started on "a trial basis" between Lompoc and Santa Maria, as a result of a threat of a lawsuit by social activists who claimed "an unmet transportation need."

Breeze costs taxpayers $285,836 per year to operate, while $65,976 is collected from the riders of this system every year, or about 23 percent of the cost. The buses make 16 trips per day and have 23 seats, or 368 seats per day. The vehicles operate five days a week, or 20 days per month, so there are 7,360 seats per month. There are 4,042 passengers per month, or about a 50 percent use of the Breeze bus per month. We taxpayers are, in fact, paying $54.33 per passenger. Is this a good financial investment of our tax dollars? Not that anyone can see. But our elected representatives think so.

Lompoc's Colt bus system, which is 80 percent empty, is also subsidized by our taxes, to the tune of 80 percent. The Colt has six routes with 4,440 seats per day. The average ridership is 1,088 per day, or about 25 percent usage. The system is costing Lompoc $2,538,000 per year. The fare box is about 12 percent of the cost, or $304,560. The ridership for the past year was about 322,000 ,or about $7.80 per person. The difference in fare box revenues and the required 20 percent is made up by Measure D funds and state taxes.

About the same rider-cost situations are present with the Santa Barbara MTD and the Santa Maria SMAT bus systems.

Bus systems are not profitable ventures; they are only sustainable by very large tax subsidies. This writer's survey of all the buses in Santa Barbara County shows they are empty between 50 percent and 80 percent of the time. The only buses that are well used in the county are the Sheriff's Department prisoner bus to the North County courts, the Chumash Casino bus and the Clean Air Express buses.

On the positive side, it should be mentioned that all the bus systems in the county are well-staffed with drivers, with good equipment, plans and routes, and are available to serve the population. Unfortunately, not enough people are using them. For this reason, no more funds should be spent on more transportation until there is more demand for it.

Is enough money being spent on county transportation? We believe that it is. The people who manage our road funds are the supervisors and the city council members on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. They need to hear from we taxpayers about the way they are proposing to use our tax dollars for the renewed Measure D proposals. Their present discussions on a new Measure D gives $455 million to Santa Barbara for buses, a new rail system to Ventura and more bicycle paths on the South Coast. We already have an underused bus system to Ventura called the Coastal Express. Will a rail system be any better? No. Let's tell them not to waste more funds on transportation that will not be used.

Cars are basic to our economy and transportation needs. We need to put any future funds into major road improvements for cars. This is our most urgent "unmet transportation need." Cars pay for buses and even buses need good roads on which to travel, even if unused.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc