Talk Builds on History of Women Artists and Abstract Sculpture

Exhibit at Architectural Foundation Gallery features works by Santa Barbara artists group, the Abstract 10

Phyllida Barlow installation, Revolution in the Making at Hauser Wirth & Schimmel, Los Angeles. (Brian Forrest / Hauser & Wirth, London)
By Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara | January 6, 2017 | 4:10 p.m.

Jenni Sorkin, historian of contemporary art at UCSB, will discuss Material Decisions: Women, Process, and Form in a presentation at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Art Gallery, 229 E. Victoria St.
 
Sorkin's talk coincides with AFSB's current exhibition of the Abstract 10, a group of 10 women artists who live and work in Santa Barbara. Members of the Abstract 10 will be in attendance.

In the history of modernism, sculpture was a dominant and exclusionary medium for women. Yet through their persistence and ambition, women artists have transformed the culture of making since the 1960s.

In her talk, Sorkin will examine the process of material discovery through abstract sculpture and object making, in relation to the gendered history of women’s sculptural practices in the post-war period through to the present moment.
 
Tickets are $10. RSVP at [email protected], or pay at the door. Seating is limited to the first 35 attendees, and reserved tickets will be held until 2:50 p.m. There will be a reception with refreshments at the conclusion of Sorkin’s talk.

Sorkin is assistant professor of contemporary art history at UCSB and co-curator of the recent exhibition, Revolution in the Making: Abstract Sculpture by Women, 1947-2016, at Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel in Los Angeles.

— Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

