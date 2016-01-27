Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Talk by Esteemed Art Historian Paul Tucker at Westmont to Reflect on Monet’s Influence

Maggie Moss-Tucker, Paul Tucker and Christine Emmons at the opening reception of "Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France."
Maggie Moss-Tucker, Paul Tucker and Christine Emmons at the opening reception of “Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France.” (Westmont College photo)
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | January 27, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Paul Tucker, professor emeritus of art history at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, will address Claude Monet’s influence on 19th-century ​French art in a lecture Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, at 6 p.m. in Westmont College’s Porter Theater.

The talk, “Art from Art, Art from Life: Reflections on Monet’s Modernism,” is free and open to the public.

“Tucker’s talk examines Monet’s career, situated within impressionism and growing out of and alongside the Barbizon and realism movements in the 19th century,” says Judy Larson, director of the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

Tucker, hailed by Time Magazine as one of America’s foremost authorities on Monet and impressionism, is studded with academic awards and honors, including three Chancellor’s Awards: one for Distinguished Service and two for Distinguished Scholarship.

A prolific writer, he has authored numerous books, book chapters, articles and museum catalog entries.

Westmont offers the lecture in conjunction with an exhibition, “Barbizon, Realism, and Impressionism in France,” which is on display through March 19 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

The exhibition features prominent artists associated with the famed Barbizon, realism and impressionism schools, including Eugène Boudin, Gustave Caillebotte, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Gustave Courbet, Charles-François Daubigny, Narcisse Virgile Díaz de la Peña, Jules Dupré, Henri-Joseph Harpignies, Charles-Emile Jacque, Henri Matisse, Jean-François Millet, Théodore Rousseau and Constant Troyon.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.

 
