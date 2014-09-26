Talk by Historian/Author Jon Meacham to Launch Westmont Leadership Series

Jon Meacham, presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and contributing editor at Time magazine, will speak about “The Moral and Ethical Leadership of Jefferson and Jackson” at noon Friday, Oct. 10 at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

Tickets to the luncheon, part of the Mosher Foundation’s new series on Moral and Ethical Leadership in the American Presidency, cost $100 each and may be purchased online only by clicking here.

Meacham, one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals, is known as a skilled raconteur, knowledgeable about politics, religion and current affairs. He understands and analyzes how issues and events impact our lives.

His latest presidential biography, Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power, is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Fortune magazine hailed it as “masterful and intimate,” Amazon named it one of the best books of the year, and Walter Isaacson called it, “A true triumph. A fascinating look at how Jefferson wielded his driving desire for power and control.”

The New York Times bestselling American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House won the Pulitzer Prize for biography. Meacham used the seventh president’s unpublished correspondence and other sources to create “an unflinching portrait of a not always admirable democrat but a pivotal president, written with an agile prose that brings the Jackson saga to life.”

Born in Chattanooga in 1969, Meacham was educated at McCallie and at the University of the South, where he was salutatorian and Phi Beta Kappa. He began his career as a reporter at The Chattanooga Times.

He and his wife live with their three children in Nashville and in Sewanee.

The leadership series features Bob Woodward on Jan. 16, Doris Kearns Goodwin on March 6 and Ron White on May 26.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.