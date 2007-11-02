Talk of Possible Early School Start Date Postponed

A discussion over whether to move up next year’s first day of school to mid-August has been postponed.

The school calendar is among several items up for negotiation between the teachers union and Santa Barbara school districts. On Thursday, the teachers union voted against the proposed start day of Aug. 18. Had the union ratified that proposed date — which would have been about a week and a half earlier than this year’s first day of school — the Santa Barbara school board would have been asked to do the same.

The stall increases the likelihood that school next year will start around the same time as it did this year, said a school official who requested anonyimity because the topic is negotiable.



Other proposals to be negotiated include providing each teacher a total of $375 over 10 months for health care costs, as well as increasing from 20 percent to 40 percent the share of the union president’s salary to be covered by the district.