Business

Talk to Focus on Business and Relationships

By Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners | April 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) will meet 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Friday, May 5, for lunch at Upper Crust Trattoria in San Luis Obispo. Guests are welcome to attend.

Maggie Cox, president and CEO at marketing and PR firm Barnett Cox & Associates, will be the guest speaker.

Cox has worked in communications for nearly 40 years, including 28 at the helm of the firm she owns with husband Dave Cox. She will share her perspective on the role relationships play in surviving business challenges.

“Like any longtime business owner, we have managed sweeping change and many obstacles, and our network of colleagues and friends have truly been at the core of our success,” said Cox.

The event will include opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed. According to Dawn Goonetilleke, president of the Central Coast Chapter, the organization focuses on being purposeful, effective, courageous advocates for women business owners.

Reservations at least one week in advance of luncheon are $25 for members, $35 for non-members. Reservations can be made by email to [email protected]

For information on joining NAWBO visit www.nawbo.org and click on membership.

Heather Moreno for Central Coast California chapter, National Association of Women Business Owners.

 

