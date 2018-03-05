Tally For Santa Barbara County Helicopter Repairs Could Reach $165,000

Aircraft sustained water damage while making rescues during the Jan. 9 debris flows in Montecito, and also was damaged during a landing mishap

Repairs will cost more than $100,000 — and perhaps as much as $165,000 — for a Santa Barbara County Fire Department helicopter soaked by rain while rescuing residents from the Jan. 9 debris flow in Montecito, and later damaged during a mishap while landing in Van Nuys.

In a letter to the Board of Supervisors for the Feb. 27 meeting, Fire Chief Eric Peterson said the aircraft, Helicopter 308, sustained electrical damage due to rain intruding into the cockpit as the crew conducted rescues on Jan. 9.

The board letter also refers to “subsequent damage to the tail rotors that also occurred, unrelated to the storm event.”

That damage occurred as Copter 308, a UH-1H craft, was landing in Van Nuys for electrical repairs on Jan. 12.

As Noozhawk first reported, Copter 308’s tail rotor struck another helicopter, damaging both aircraft on the ramp near Rotorcraft Support Inc., the firm that serves as the county's vendor for maintenance.

No one was injured in the incident, which is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Until the report prepared for the Board of Supervisors to approve on the consent calendar, officials have remained mum about the cost of repairs for the aircraft.

County officials also have been tight-lipped about the cost of damage to the Rotorcraft Support Inc. helicopter damaged in the Jan. 12 incident. Any damage to that helicopter will be covered by a private liability insurance policy for that aircraft, Fire Department officials said this week.

The county’s approval allots up to $150,000 for repairs plus a contingency of 10 percent, or a maximum of $165,000.

Two invoices submitted by RSI for repairs add up to $106,700. However, the invoices don’t include costs for parts which may be billed separately once the actual prices are determined, the documents note.

Under one invoice labeled as being for Copter 308’s “repairs and maintenance,” RSI has estimated costs of $56,717, with most of the expenses centered on the tail rotor.

This includes performing an inspection into a tail rotor impact and sudden stoppage, replacing tail rotor blades, replacing gearboxes, inspecting the fuselage and more.

The invoice noted the estimate “should be used as a budgetary tool only,” and advised any hidden damage could add to the cost.

After making several rescues Jan. 9, Copter 308's crew reported an electrical burn smell that prompted the pilot to land on the Birnam Wood Golf Course.

RSI has said it could take $50,000 for those “electrical burning smell” repairs, including removing communication and navigation equipment to send to an outside vendor, repairing circuit breakers as required, repairing overhead lighting, re-sealing the cabin roof and windows and re-installing the removed equipment.

The invoice noted “any additional items will be quoted separately.”

Those total costs aren't yet known, county Fire Department officials said.

Some of the costs of the repairs will be partially reimbursed with federal and state dollars related to the emergency incident, county staff said.

“The balance of the remaining repairs and maintenance costs will be paid by the Fire District Fund,” the letter to the board said.

The Fire Department has agreed to pay for the needed 308 repairs, Peterson said, adding that those payments will be done through his agency, not the Air Support Unit, “due to budgetary constraints.”

It's not yet known when Copter 308, which also will undergo annual maintenance, will return to service in Santa Barbara County.

Copter 308 is one of five helicopters in the Air Support Unit, created after county officials merged aviation assets in the Fire Department and Sheriff's Department.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.