Tamara Skov Joins Santa Barbara Living Real Estate Team

Longtime Santa Barbara resident Tamara Skov recently joined Santa Barbara Living, a boutique real estate brokerage founded on exceptional customer service, as the real estate team’s newest Realtor.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1990, Skov has been heavily involved in nonprofit work, serving as the director for contributor services at United Way, director of development at Sansum Clinic and, most recently, executive director of the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation. About a year ago, she resigned from VNHC to help her parents transition into a retirement community.

“Throughout this difficult process, I was reminded once again of the importance of home,” Skov said. “With my parents settled, it was time for me to start working again, and I knew I wanted to do something grounded in Santa Barbara.”

Joanne Schoenfeld, founder and president of Santa Barbara Living — Real Estate Brokerage, first got to know Skov when the two worked together to purchase the site for VNHC’s Serenity House on Miramonte Drive.

“Tamara has all the qualities that I strive to offer my clients: integrity, work ethic, community knowledge, high energy and love for the business,” said Schoenfeld, who has more than 25 years of experience in Santa Barbara real estate.

Skov joins marketing director Will McGowan and transaction coordinator Sherry Moore to round out Schoenfeld’s team.

To contact Skov at Santa Barbara Living, call 805.705.9939 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Living.