Tandem Bike Riders Set Sights on Cure for Rare Eye Disease

A surge of tandem bike riders is making its way from Santa Barbara to San Diego this weekend for the 10th annual C.U.R.E. (Cycling Under Reduced Vision) Ride.

Cyclists and supporters of the C.U.R.E. Ride have raised some $250,000 ($300,000 with these year’s funds raised) to support research aimed at finding a cure for hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON), a rare genetic mitochondrial disease.

Thus far this year, riders and supporters have raised close to $50,000.

Those affected by LHON typically begin to see symptoms of the disease in their early teens or twenties and become legally blind after losing their central vision.

Individuals affected by LHON spontaneously have their lives transformed and go from living a normal life

to being unable to recognize faces, unable to read, drive or perform individual tasks they were once able to accomplish.

There is currently no cure or treatment for LHON. Funds and donations raised will support LHON research at Doheny Eye Institute, a top vision research institute affiliated with UCLA’s Stein Eye Institute.

The C.U.R.E. Ride was founded 10 years ago by Jeremy Poincenot and his San Diego State University fraternity brothers. Poincenot suddenly lost his vision to LHON when he was 19 and a sophomore at SDSU.

Knowing LHON is rare and there are limited funds to fuel research toward a cure or treatment, Poincenot and friends created the C.U.R.E. Ride to raise money and awareness for the disease.

Poincenot is a leader of the C.U.R.E. ride and an example of how to turn tragedy into triumph. As an inspirational speaker/coach, he shares his story of living a positive, meaningful life even after losing his vision.

By winning the World Blind Golf Championship at age 20, Poincenot also has shown that, despite a tragedy, a person can follow his or her dreams.

This year, six of the total riders participating have had their lives affected by LHON either personally or through a relative.

Riders will began their trek from Santa Barbara on Friday, Oct. 19, on Debra Drive in Santa Barbara, and will finish in San Diego on Sunday, Oct. 21.

For more on the C.U.R.E. Ride, visit http://2018cureride.everydayhero.do/. For more about LHON, visit https://www.lhon.org/ or https://doheny.org/research/lebershereditary-optic-neuropathy/.

— Scarlet Keolanui for C.U.R.E. Ride.