Tank Truck Overturns on Off-ramp in Santa Barbara

A tank truck overturned Tuesday on a Carrillo Street offramp from Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on the southbound offramp, the CHP said.

After the crash, the vehicle was leaking some hydraulic fluid, but city firefighters were able to stop the flow, the CHP said, adding that a small amount went into a nearby storm drain.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but it was unknown if there were any injuries.

The ramp remained open although the right lane was blocked.

