Tanker Truck Leaking Load After Highway 154 Crash

December 4, 2015

Emergency crews responded early Friday to a tanker truck that began leaking its load after overturning on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The accident occurred at about 12:45 a.m. at Highway 154 and Zaca Station Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The 18-wheeler, operated by the Greka oil company, was eastbound on Highway 154 when it attempted to turn left onto Zaca Station, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The tanker was carrying some 6,500 gallons of gas-oil mixture or “dirty diesel,” Zaniboni said.

The driver, Greggory Williams Jr. 45, of Santa Maria, was uninjured in the crash, but the tanker began leaking its load onto the ground at the rate of about 300 gallons per hour, he said.

“We’re not able to stop the leak right now. just keeping it from spreading,” Zaniboni said about an hour after the accident, adding that a pumper tank truck was en route to offload the remaining load.

Some 900 to 1,000 gallons of the diesel spilled in total, the CHP said.

Traffic on Highway 154 was shut down in the area of the crash until about 8 a.m., the CHP said. Lane restriction remained in effect on Zaca Station Road.

Check back with with Noozhawk for updates to this story.



