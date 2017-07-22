Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Tanner Lawson is Solid on Mound in 2-1 Foresters’ Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 22, 2017 | 1:14 a.m.

Tanner Lawson gave another solid performance on the mound, and the Santa Barbara Foresters snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Conejo Oaks in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Friday at Pershing Park.

Lawson pitched 6.2 innings, allowed four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. He improved to 6-0 for the summer. Nathan Wiles and Garrett Gayle finished out the game.

The Oaks threatened in the ninth against Gayle, after he struck out the first two hitters. They drew a walk and two singles to load the bases and scored a run on an error by the shortstop. But Gayle got the next batter on a called third strike to end the game.

The Foresters scored a run in the first. Lead-off hitter Joey Fiske drew a walk, was sacrificed to second by David Clawson and scored on Luke Ritter’s single. They made it 2-0 in the seventh when Steven Coe executed a squeeze bunt, bringing home pinch runner Ryan Cash from third.

The Foresters wrap up their first season at Pershing Park with games against the San Luis Obispo Blues on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

