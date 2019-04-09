Tanner Stevens Paces San Marcos to Sweep of Dos Pueblos

Tanner Stevens put his stamp on a 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 San Marcos volleyball sweep at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday night.
Stevens had 29 assists, seven digs and six solo blocks.
"Tanner Stevens once again showed why he is the premier setter in our area," San Marcos coach Roger Kuntz said.
The Royals improved to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in Channel League.
“It is always difficult to win in their gym, and I am happy with our level of play this evening,” said Kuntz.
Senior outside hitter Arman Banan was solid in the front and back row.
“It was really fun to watch Arman apply all of his hard work at practice to the game court," Kuntz said. "Libero Jacob Yinger was great at his position tonight."
San Marcos travels to Cabrillo on Thursday.