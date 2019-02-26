Tanner Stevens’ Superior Setting Keys San Marcos Sweep

Boys Volleyball

Tanner Stevens set San Marcos High up for success on Tuesday night in a 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 boys volleyball sweep of Oxnard at Maury Halleck Gym.



"Our team is very good because we have great setting from senior captain Tanner Stevens," said head coach Roger Kuntz, whose club is 7-1 on the year. “Tanner has been under the weather and most other players would have sat out. But he keeps coming to work everyday and working hard to make his team successful.



"They had to put two blockers on our middles all night, which opens up our front and back side.”



Junior opposite Tyler Curt took advantage of the backside sets for multiple kills.



"This team plays hard and with a great deal of heart, so it is a pleasure coming into the gym each and every day,” Kuntz added. "It is also a great feeling to know that which ever gym we walk into, we have the four best middle hitters with 6’3” sophomore Cade McLean, 6’4” senior captain and all-Chanel league player Tanner Bittner and 6’5” junior Will Pace."

The Royals will host a strong Newbury Park team on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.